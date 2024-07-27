Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $41.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

AFMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Laidlaw boosted their price target on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

AFMD opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.81% and a negative net margin of 2,361.94%. On average, analysts expect that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EWA LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

