Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $422.00 to $396.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,584,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,010,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

