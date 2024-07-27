Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

ATGE stock opened at $78.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

