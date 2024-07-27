ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 289.3% from the June 30th total of 819,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ADCT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. 432,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,418. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ADC Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ADC Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,995,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,516,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $648,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADCT

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.