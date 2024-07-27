ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

