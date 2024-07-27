Acala Token Price Reaches $0.0703 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $71.83 million and $2.30 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

