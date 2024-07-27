Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 12.5%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) was up 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 353,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

