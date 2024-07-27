9,356 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.22. The stock had a trading volume of 195,237 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

