8,494 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $832,785,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $128,254,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,339,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Stellantis by 184,881.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,089,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after buying an additional 3,087,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,474,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Stellantis Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE STLA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 12,017,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,775. Stellantis has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.