500,000 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of The Carlyle Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,113,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,105,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,468,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,024,340 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. 1,966,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,809. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

