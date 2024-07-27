4,020 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $84,042,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Duolingo by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after buying an additional 148,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,320,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,239,000 after purchasing an additional 129,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.20.

Shares of Duolingo stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.28. 616,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,832. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.89 and a twelve month high of $251.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $2,234,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,198 shares of company stock worth $11,929,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

