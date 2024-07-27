37,834 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 763,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,375. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

