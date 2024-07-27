3,195,394 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,195,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 182.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 278,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 179,590 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 170,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCCO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 731,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,754. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 92.07%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

