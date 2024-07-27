1,905 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 73,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 902.5% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $5,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $44.02 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.71%.

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.