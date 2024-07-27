167,275 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,678,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Entergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.42.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.63. 1,403,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.