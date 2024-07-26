Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

ZION traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.