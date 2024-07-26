YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in YETI were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of YETI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

YETI Trading Up 3.2 %

YETI traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 1,055,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.