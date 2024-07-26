yearn.finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.82 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $5,811.68 or 0.08552569 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $193.48 million and $8.82 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,292 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

