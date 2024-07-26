Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 2nd

Shares of Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd.
Xxl Asa Price Performance
Shares of XXLLY stock remained flat at C$709.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. Xxl Asa has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.38.
About Xxl Asa
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xxl Asa
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Xxl Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xxl Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.