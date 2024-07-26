Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 2nd

Shares of Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 2nd.

Xxl Asa Price Performance

Shares of XXLLY stock remained flat at C$709.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. Xxl Asa has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$7.38.

About Xxl Asa

XXL ASA operates as a sports retailer in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It offers sports equipment and sportswear for various sports, including running, football, golf, water sports, racket sports, and ice hockey; and fitness equipment, including treadmills and rowing machines, as well as food supplements and nutrition.

