WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Declares Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD remained flat at $22.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Dividend History for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD)

