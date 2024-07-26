WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Up 8.8%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 156,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 63,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WILD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WILD

WildBrain Trading Down 4.1 %

WildBrain Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.14.

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.