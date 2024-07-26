Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.200-7.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.20-7.50 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.46. 269,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,596. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total value of $976,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $976,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,414.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,746 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAB

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.