Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

WAL opened at $79.79 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

