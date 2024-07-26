West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the June 30th total of 1,629,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.0 days.
West African Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS WFRSF remained flat at $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,534. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
West African Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.