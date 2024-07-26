Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. 199,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $45.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 312,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 9,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

