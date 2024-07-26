WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $83.32 on Monday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,748,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,557,000 after buying an additional 462,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

