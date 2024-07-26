Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $44,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $9,234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $7,021,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $6,725,000. Finally, High Ground Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $4,663,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $68.87. 103,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,845. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

