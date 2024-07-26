Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.87.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after buying an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 2,272,245 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

