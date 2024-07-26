Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 193.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,262 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,498,614 shares of company stock worth $951,441,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $557.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

