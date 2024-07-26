Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €27.84 ($30.26) and last traded at €28.16 ($30.61). Approximately 1,636,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.45 ($30.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.03. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

