Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $37.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

