Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

VCISY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. Vinci has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

Get Vinci alerts:

About Vinci

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.