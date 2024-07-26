Vident Advisory LLC Invests $3.12 Million in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,578 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of International Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 127,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,434,000 after buying an additional 444,674 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,958,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,618. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,799,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

