Vident Advisory LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 543.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.90. 96,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,336. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.43. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.