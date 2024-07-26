Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.98

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 20330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $824.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $120.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,009 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 265,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

