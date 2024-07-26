Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.50.

UHS stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $207.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after buying an additional 220,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

