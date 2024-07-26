United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UPS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

NYSE:UPS opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $145.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 34.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

