Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4773 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $60.73. 8,462,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $60.89.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

