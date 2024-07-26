Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UL. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.33.

UL stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $60.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 741,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

