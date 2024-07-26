Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 323.7% in July

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 323.7% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Umicore Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 563,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Umicore has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.