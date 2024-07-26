Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 323.7% in July

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 323.7% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Umicore Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 563,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Umicore has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.69.
Umicore Company Profile
