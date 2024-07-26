Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $45.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,862,000 after buying an additional 214,666 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

