Truist Financial Cuts Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $121.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $111.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

