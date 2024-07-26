Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.93. 157,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,507. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.15 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.