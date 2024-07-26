Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPRKY stock remained flat at $12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

