Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Travis Perkins Price Performance
TPRKY stock remained flat at $12.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.
About Travis Perkins
