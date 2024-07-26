Travelers Companies’ (TRV) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $209.20 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

