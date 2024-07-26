TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97 to $1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.044 billion to $1.060 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.780-3.900 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Up 3.2 %

TransUnion stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.46. 2,777,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

