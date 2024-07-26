Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $41.49 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TC Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 613,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

