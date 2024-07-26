Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Up 5.6%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 150,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 95,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shawn Wallace purchased 1,114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,703.00. Company insiders own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

