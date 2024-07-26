THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 2,720.0% in July

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 2,720.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

THK Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of THKLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 14,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,743. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THK has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $573.25 million for the quarter. THK had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that THK will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Featured Articles

