Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 57,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,479. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Third Coast Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $342.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $53,256.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,100.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

